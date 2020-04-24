Make a Meal with Anne Burrell

Anne Burrell’s Cauliflower Risotto with Mushrooms and Kale

Ingredients

• 10 button mushrooms, sliced

• 10 cremini mushrooms, sliced

• 1 onion, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed and finely chopped

• 1 head cauliflower, coarsely chopped in the food processor

• 1/2 cup dry white wine

• 6 kale leaves, center rib removed and cut into a chiffonade

• 1/2 cup veggie stock

• 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano

• Kosher salt

• Extra Virgin olive oil

Directions

Bring a large sauté to a medium high heat. Toss in the mushrooms, season with salt and

cook stirring occasionally until the mushrooms have let out their water. Add a splash of

olive oil, about 2 tablespoons and cook for 1 more minute. Taste and re-season if needed.

Remove the mushrooms and reserve. Coat the sauté pan with olive oil, about 3 tablespoons. Toss in the onions, season with

salt and cook until the onions are soft and very aromatic, about 5-6 minutes. Add in the

garlic, stir to combine and cook for 1 more minute. It will smell gooooooood! Add the cauliflower to the pan, season with salt and stir to combine. Cook the cauliflower

for 1-2 minutes, add in the wine and cook until the wine has evaporated. Stir in the kale,

reserved mushrooms and the veggie stock. Taste and season with salt if needed (it

will). Reduce the heat to medium, cover and cook for 4-5 minutes. Remove the lid and add a little more stock if the mixture seems dry. Sprinkle in the

parmigiano, stir to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Serve immediately- enjoy!