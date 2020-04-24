As Seen On

Make a Meal with Anne Burrell

Chef Anne Burrell catches up with Sara Gore and makes cauliflower risotto with mushrooms and kale.

Anne Burrell’s Cauliflower Risotto with Mushrooms and Kale
Ingredients
• 10 button mushrooms, sliced
• 10 cremini mushrooms, sliced
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, smashed and finely chopped
• 1 head cauliflower, coarsely chopped in the food processor
• 1/2 cup dry white wine
• 6 kale leaves, center rib removed and cut into a chiffonade
• 1/2 cup veggie stock
• 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano
• Kosher salt
• Extra Virgin olive oil
Directions

  1. Bring a large sauté to a medium high heat. Toss in the mushrooms, season with salt and
    cook stirring occasionally until the mushrooms have let out their water. Add a splash of
    olive oil, about 2 tablespoons and cook for 1 more minute. Taste and re-season if needed.
    Remove the mushrooms and reserve.
  2. Coat the sauté pan with olive oil, about 3 tablespoons. Toss in the onions, season with
    salt and cook until the onions are soft and very aromatic, about 5-6 minutes. Add in the
    garlic, stir to combine and cook for 1 more minute. It will smell gooooooood!
  3. Add the cauliflower to the pan, season with salt and stir to combine. Cook the cauliflower
    for 1-2 minutes, add in the wine and cook until the wine has evaporated. Stir in the kale,
    reserved mushrooms and the veggie stock. Taste and season with salt if needed (it
    will). Reduce the heat to medium, cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.
  4. Remove the lid and add a little more stock if the mixture seems dry. Sprinkle in the
    parmigiano, stir to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Serve immediately- enjoy!

