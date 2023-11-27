When is the last day you can eat Thanksgiving leftovers?

It's time to either gobble up the rest of the leftovers or stick them in the freezer — or else it's to the garbage they go.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday was the last day people should keep Thanksgiving leftovers in the refrigerator. The USDA noted that the food is safe to eat for only four days after initially cooked, if kept properly stored in the fridge.

After that time, bacteria can start to grow on the food, which could lead to food-borne illnesses. It's no coincidence that the months of November and December are the most common time of year for food poisoning caused by bacteria commonly linked to turkey and ham.

And while it's far too late now, experts say the food should be taken off the table and into the refrigerator within two hours of being cooked, even if they are still hot or steaming. So hopefully you acted quickly and got the food stored away soon after Thanksgiving dinner, rather than letting it sit out for hours.

And before the leftover turkey is put in the fridge or freezer, whatever is left should have been be cut up into smaller pieces to best ensure it will last as long as possible while stored.

If you're looking to make one last meal out of the leftovers, make sure all turkey and side dishes are heated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill any potential bacteria, according to the USDA.

Don't feel like having more turkey right now? Freezing the food is the best alternative to keep it safe. Food safety experts said that if properly stored, leftovers can last in the freezer without developing bacteria for up to six months.

Here's hoping not a single bite of your turkey, potatoes or stuffing go to waste this year considering the cost and the time spent preparing it (not to mention just how delicious it all is).