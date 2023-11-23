Relive the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in photos

This is the 97th time the parade has been held since 1924. See the highlights below
From balloons to bands to celebrity sightings, the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade had all the fun for the whole family to enjoy.
With the parade kicking off half an hour earlier than in past years, attendees got even more of the music and colorful performances. Among the big names performing is Cher, who just released her first Christmas album. The Oscar-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner has a prime spot — performing just before the arrival of Santa Claus, which marks the end of the parade.
Other celebrities and musical groups taking part include Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke. The parade also includes performances from the casts of some Broadway shows.
The festivities were briefly interrupted by activists, according to
NBC News. NYPD officers arrested at least two pro-Palestinian protesters who crossed over the barrier during the parade.
This is the 97th time the parade has been held since 1924. See the highlights in photos below:
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Katharine McPhee (L) and David Foster attend the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Jessie James Decker attends the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Ashley Park attends the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Kenan Thompson (L) and Kel Mitchell attend the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe of Bel Biv DaVoe attend the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue attend the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida march at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Chicago attends the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Jimmy Fallon dances during the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Native American people participate in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the 25 balloons and hundreds of performers march in this parade happening since 1924. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: ENHYPEN attend the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Brandy rides a float during the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: A view of the Grogu balloon at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: A view of the Pikachu and Eevee balloon by Pokemon at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: The Birds of a Feather Stream Together float participates in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the 25 balloons and hundreds of performers march in this parade happening since 1924. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 23: New York Police Department (NYPD) members intervene and take two pro-Palestinian protesters into custody, who entered the parade, during the traditional Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – NOVEMBER 23: New York Police Department (NYPD) members intervene and take two pro-Palestinian protesters into custody, who entered the parade, during the traditional Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: A view of the Paw Patrol balloon at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: A view of The Brick-Changer float by Lego at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: A view of Sinclair’s Dino balloon at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: A view of Stuart the Minion balloon at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Monkey D. Luffy balloon during the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held with crowd of ten thousands in New York City, United States on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)