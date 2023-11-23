Relive the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in photos

This is the 97th time the parade has been held since 1924. See the highlights below

From balloons to bands to celebrity sightings, the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade had all the fun for the whole family to enjoy.

With the parade kicking off half an hour earlier than in past years, attendees got even more of the music and colorful performances. Among the big names performing is Cher, who just released her first Christmas album. The Oscar-, Emmy- and Grammy Award-winner has a prime spot — performing just before the arrival of Santa Claus, which marks the end of the parade.

Other celebrities and musical groups taking part include Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Jessie James Decker, Pentatonix and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke. The parade also includes performances from the casts of some Broadway shows.

The festivities were briefly interrupted by activists, according to NBC News. NYPD officers arrested at least two pro-Palestinian protesters who crossed over the barrier during the parade.

