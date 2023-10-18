These NYC restaurants are among best ‘hidden gems' in U.S., according to Tripadvisor

Trying to find a restaurant in New York City that has really good food but hasn't yet blown up can be a tall task, especially in the age of social media and countless influencers.

Unless a friend or family member is "in the know" — or you happen to get very lucky — uncovering one of these rare treats is almost unheard of, and the secret doesn't last long anyway.

But a list of the best "hidden gems" in the U.S. has been assembled by travel review website Tripadvisor as part of its Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants list, and a number of NYC spots were featured. The top city restaurant was Katherine Meets Toni, on West 35th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue.

The cocktail lounge in midtown Manhattan serves up "Italian cuisine with a Korean twist," according to Tripadvisor. It serves up a menu of classic Italian dishes, some include more traditionally Korean ingredients like uni (sea urchin) and kimchi.

Right behind that is SoHo Italian-Sicilian spot, Piccola Cucina Osteria, offering up a full menu of pasta dishes alongside meat and seafood plates. Ranked No. 7 on the list, it has a "warm and unpretentious atmosphere paired with attentive and friendly service," Tripadvisor wrote, noting the restaurant's tiramisu and cannoli desserts.

At tenth on the list was Spice Symphony, which has locations in Kips Bay and midtown east. Tripadvisor says the Asian fusion restaurant uses local ingredients to combine modern Indian fare with Chinese flavors, calling it the "perfect spot to enjoy a warm and welcoming meal with friends and family."

The only NYC restaurant to make the list that isn't in Manhattan is Giuliana's Ristorante, on Staten Island. Given its location, an Italian restaurant offering family-size portions may not come as a surprise, but it also has live music to complete the atmosphere. Tripadvisor noted Giuliana's seafood, pasta and meatballs.

The fifth NYC restaurant mentioned claimed the final spot on the list. Il Punto Ristorante, an Italian restaurant in Hell's Kitchen, features homemade pasta and a full list of Italian staples. The "charming" eatery includes a notable wine list that enhances the meal and a variety of desserts.

Outside of the city, another tri-state spot also made the list. JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank has a very different approach, according to the travel site: It has a "pay it forward" model, with no prices on the menu — which changes every two weeks — but suggested donations are encouraged. The restaurant has a "friendly and welcoming" staff, Tripadvisor wrote, highlighting the garden-fresh dishes offered.

The top state for the so-called "hidden gems" may come as a surprise: Tennessee claims the top two spots on the list. Cookie Dough Monster - Burgers and Shakes, in Pigeon Forge, was rated the best hidden gem spot in the country. Right behind it a #2 was Riverfront Seafood Company, in Kingsport.

Florida made up the rest of the top five spots, which included Kaya Island Eats, in Key West; Rendezvous Bar & Grill, in Fort Lauderdale; and Happy Fish Peruvian Fusion Restaurant, in Tampa. Express Cafe, in Kissimmee, was rated eigth-best, giving the Sunshine State four restaurants on the list — second to NYC's five.