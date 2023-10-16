Another Connecticut restaurant to be on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' on Friday

By LeAnne Gendreau

Pizza
Storyblocks

Call Connecticut "Flavorstate U.S.A." "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" will be featuring a local restaurant on Friday for the second week in a row.

Guy Fieri and his team from the Food Network show visited Grigg Street Pizza in Greenwich for the “East, South, West” episode.

The show description, says, “In Greenwich, Conn., a pizza joint is putting out real deal pie and off-the-hook Philly cheesesteaks.”

Matthew Watson and Jonathan Corbo, who both grew up in Greenwich, moved back and started their families here, own the pizza shop at 1 Grigg St.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Grigg Street Pizza website says it has “a simple, consistent menu that isn’t trying to be everything to everyone, but does hopefully have something for anyone” and it is filled with music and posters from concerts the owners went to hang on the walls. 

The episode will air at 9 p.m. on Oct. 20. 

A Connecticut restaurant was also featured on the Food Network's, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Friday.

U.S. & World

Poland 27 mins ago

Poland gives support to centrist opposition after 8 years of nationalist rule

Immigration 52 mins ago

Biden admin reaches deal with migrants separated from their families under Trump

Il Pastaficio in Greenwich was featured on the "From Chicken to Noodles," episode and it focused on several dishes, including the Lasagna al Tartufo.

See recipes from the episode here. 

Corbo’s Deli in Stamford will be highlighted in the "Sandwich-Fest" episode that airs at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

"In Stamford, Connecticut, a real deal deli is putting out the bomb belly bao and a righteous Reuben," the description says.

See the recipes here.

Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us