Hamilton, Wicked top list of Kids' Night on Broadway shows; tickets go on sale today

Calling all Broadway lovers with kids! We've got a buy one, get one (or two) you can't pass up.

Nineteen beloved Broadway productions will be included in this year's Kids' Night on Broadway -- where kids 18 and under can attend participating shows for free.

Tickets for this year's Kids' Night (Tuesday, Aug. 20) go on sale Thursday, according to a subscriber email. The timing isn't clear. Sign up for the fan club to find out. Note on the list of shows below, one of the productions will be honoring Kids' Night on a different date. More details here.

Kids get into any one of the 19 available shows when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

The night promises more free fun for kids and their families. There will also be talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects and more activities to celebrate the night of theater.

Theater staff will also be handing out "My First Broadway Show" commemorative stickers that kids can add to their show's Playbill to honor the occasion.

Participating shows include: