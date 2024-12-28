‘Gypsy' cancels both Saturday performances, sets date to resume Broadway revival

"Gypsy" remained in the dark on Saturday as illnesses responsible for plaguing the cast forced the cancelation of two more shows.

The latest revival of Stephen Sondheim's hit Broadway musical has been closed since Dec. 23 when producers canceled the first of what would be seven shows.

"Due to continued illness within the company, our 2 PM matinee and 8 PM performances today have been cancelled. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets," a social media post on X read an hour before Saturday's 2 p.m. matinee performance.

Performances for Gypsy will resume as scheduled on Sunday, December 29. Due to continued illness within the company, our 2 PM matinee and 8 PM performances today have been cancelled. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets. pic.twitter.com/4oKmvLJXnz — Gypsy on Broadway (@gypsybway) December 28, 2024

The production has been canceling shows every day this week, citing illness within the "Gypsy" company. The latest cancelation announcement came just before the start of a two-show day.

The show has now canceled the following performances:

12/23 evening performance

12/25 evening performance

12/26 matinee performance

12/26 evening performance

12/27 evening performance

12/28 matinee performance

12/28 evening performance

Earlier in the week, "Gypsy" said on social media, "Now that the production has opened, we are very quickly getting all our understudies up to speed."

In Saturday's cancelation announcement, the production gave a bit of good news for ticket holders. Performances are expected to resume on Sunday, Dec. 29.

"Gypsy" is playing at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street. Opening night was Dec. 19.

