Broadway

Broadway

Broadway Week offers half-price tickets to these 23 shows in September

The bi-annual ticket deal returns to New York this September, and tickets are available now

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New York City Broadway Week returns this September with almost two weeks of discounted tickets and nearly a dozen new shows.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 15, you can enjoy some of Broadway's most iconic shows at half price.

This year, catch Broadway hits from more recent productions like "Hell's Kitchen" and "& Juliet" to classics like "Wicked," "The Lion King" and "Hamilton."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"The 13 of it all was extra beautiful and special..." Alicia Keys reacts to her hit Broadway musical "Hell's Kitchen" earning 13 Tony nominations, and shares how it "serendipitously" aligns with her 13-year journey to make the show.

In order to claim this offer, you must purchase two tickets. The tickets for sale are likely ones the show finds the hardest to sell: balcony, mezzanine and side seats. There is an option to upgrade to better seats for $125 for tickets that normally would be significantly more expensive.

Check out your ticket options here.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Here is a list of eligible Broadway shows (** denotes new participant in 2024):

  • & Juliet
  • Aladdin
  • Back to the Future: The Musical
  • The Book of Mormon
  • Chicago
  • The Great Gatsby**
  • Hadestown
  • Hamilton
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • Hell's Kitchen**
  • The Hills of California**
  • Job**
  • The Lion King
  • MJ The Musical
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  • The Notebook**
  • Once Upon a Mattress**
  • The Roommate**
  • Six: The Musical
  • Stereophonic**
  • Suffs**
  • Water for Elephants**
  • Wicked
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Broadway
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us