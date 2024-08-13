Broadway Week offers half-price tickets to these 23 shows in September

New York City Broadway Week returns this September with almost two weeks of discounted tickets and nearly a dozen new shows.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 15, you can enjoy some of Broadway's most iconic shows at half price.

This year, catch Broadway hits from more recent productions like "Hell's Kitchen" and "& Juliet" to classics like "Wicked," "The Lion King" and "Hamilton."

In order to claim this offer, you must purchase two tickets. The tickets for sale are likely ones the show finds the hardest to sell: balcony, mezzanine and side seats. There is an option to upgrade to better seats for $125 for tickets that normally would be significantly more expensive.

Check out your ticket options here.

Here is a list of eligible Broadway shows (** denotes new participant in 2024):