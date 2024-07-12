Here's where to get free fries on National French Fry Day

Don't be salty. National French Fry Day is here!

On Friday, July 12, fast food restaurants will be celebrating National French Fry Day by offering free and discounted fries.

Whether you like steak fries, curly fries, waffle fries, shoestring fries or standard cut, this is where to find giveaways and deals on everyone's favorite side dish.

The frozen yogurt chain has a limited-edition yellow soft serve that tastes like fries and has fry pieces mixed in. Between July 12 - 14, new app users can get $5 off in-store using the code FRENCHFRY.

Arby's Rewards members can get any size fry for $1 all month long starting on July 12.

Bar Louie truffle fries will be 50% off during happy hour (3 - 7 p.m.) on July 12 at participating locations.

On July 12, and every Friday for the rest of the year, members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free order of any size fries with a purchase of $1 or more.

Enjoy free fresh-cut fries with any purchase when you dine in on Friday, July 12.

Carl’s Jr. is offering rewards members free fries of any size on July 12.

Get free regular size fully loaded fries with any purchase through the Checker's & Rally's Rewards app starting Friday, July 12, through Sunday, July 14.

Get free fries with any in-store or online purchase from now through July 14 when you mention or enter the code FRY-YAY.

Get a free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase in-store or online with the code "FRYDAY24" today through July 14.

On July 12, Friendly’s fan club members can get $2 off large sundaes, including the Fries ‘n’ Ice Cream Dipper.

Jack in the Box rewards members can get free fries with any order.

On July 12, KFC rewards members can get a free large fry when they make any online purchase in the app or on KFC.com.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards members can get a free medium fries with a $1 in-app purchase every Friday through the end of the year.

On Saturday, July 13, app users can get free fries of any size, no purchase necessary.

Raising Cane’s rewards members can get a free order of fries on July 12 in-store, online, or in the chain’s app.

Enjoy free fries with any purchase on July 12. Use code FRYDAY24 for online and in-app orders.

Taco Bell is selling their Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass now until July 15. The pass gives rewards members a daily order of regular Nacho Fries for 30 consecutive days. Available in-app only.

On July 12, The Halal Guys is offering customers a free side of fries when they buy any sandwich or platter. Use code FRY13 at checkout.

Between July 12 - 15, customers can get a free order of fries with any purchase of $10 or more. Mention FryDay at checkout.

Wayback Burgers rewards members who buy a burger or sandwich in-restaurant, online or in the chain’s app on July 12 will get a free regular size fries.

Customers can get a free order of fries of any size with any purchase through the Wendy's app every Friday through the end of the year.

Customers can get a free medium order of fries through the Whataburger app on July 12.

Existing users will have the offer preloaded into their account. First-time users who download the app on or before July 12 can get a free medium order of fries and a free Whataburger on Friday.

White Castle is offering a BOGO small fries on July 12. For online orders, use the code FRYDAY.

