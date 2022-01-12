Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Here. Here's the Sweet Complete Lineup

If you've been dreaming of Thin Mints and Tagalongs ever since the last Girl Scouts Cookie season wrapped up, you don't have to wait any longer to satisfy your cravings.

The Girl Scouts just officially kicked off the 2022 season and have already started populating their online Cookie Finder with information about upcoming cookie sales across the country.

In case you're not familiar with it, the online tool lets shoppers enter their zip code and purchase cookies from troops in their area. In 2021, the Girl Scouts even debuted nationwide online ordering and partnered with Grubhub in select markets to make it easier than ever for customers to get their cookie fix pronto.

This year, the organization is teaming up with DoorDash to offer on-demand delivery in participating markets nationwide starting in February. Shoppers can buy cookies for on-demand delivery to their house or for pickup at a nearby booth. Local Girl Scouts will also work alongside DoorDash's team to track and fulfill those orders and manage inventory.

Expanded on-demand delivery begins in February, but in some areas, you can order cookies for pickup or delivery on DoorDash.com or the DoorDash app as soon as this month.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to provide access and opportunity for Girl Scouts, while providing their neighborhoods with safe, efficient, and enjoyable ways to support their local troops," Shanna Prevé, DoorDash’s VP of strategic partnerships and business development, told TODAY Food in a statement.

2022 Girl Scout Cookies Lineup

So, which cookies can you expect for the 2022 season? There are 12 flavors currently listed on the Girl Scouts website, including plenty of fan-favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Shortbread/Trefoils, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, for starters. You'll also find Lemonades and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies in the lineup.

There are also plenty of newer flavors that were released in recent years, including Girl Scout S’mores, Lemon-Ups and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Toast-Yay!, a cookie inspired by the flavors of French toast, was introduced in 2021 and appears to still be going strong as a member of the 2022 cookie list.

Last, but certainly not least, the lineup features a new flavor called Adventurefuls that the Girl Scouts first announced over the summer. The brownie-inspired cookie has a caramel-flavored crème, a hint of sea salt and a chocolate drizzle in the middle, and will make its debut this month.

A hybrid approach to cookie sales for 2022

With the ongoing pandemic to keep in mind, Girl Scouts across the country will continue to rely on a mix of in-person and online sales. Last season, the group was left to deal with 15 million boxes of unsold cookies after many troops had to cut back on in-person booths for safety reasons.

Girl Scouts across the country also had a tough 2020 after their cookie season was cut short due to the pandemic.

This year will hopefully look a bit brighter for the budding entrepreneurs who take part in the program and manage their own cookie sales through their local troops. But with the Omicron variant sweeping across the nation this month, relying on online sales as a backup plan doesn't sound like such a bad idea after all.

"In 2021, Girl Scouts engineered new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses and still used their cookie funds to power awesome experiences like camp, troop activities, and service projects in their communities," interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty said in a statement. "We’re inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of our girls and can’t wait to bring this renewed girl-led innovation into the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program."

Girl Scout Cookie season officially runs from January through April, but local programs may vary. In addition to reaching out to local scouts and checking out the Cookie Finder, shoppers can text COOKIES to 59618 to get the cookie scoop or visit DoorDash.com (or the app) to get updates on local on-demand delivery.

