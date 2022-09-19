Phantom of the Opera

Trying to See Phantom Before Its Run Ends? Get a Two-Fer Before Broadway Week Wraps

Highly anticipated and back for its first run since 2019, NYC Broadway Week makes its return engagement. Score 2-for-1 tickets with code BWAYWK. See the full list of participating theaters here

Phantom of the Opera, Broadway's longest-running show, will close early next year after a historic 35-year run. Many of us longtime Great White Way fans are desperate to get tickets before the curtains come down for good.

How does 2-for-1 sound?

The saga of Christine Daae, Raoul de Chagny and the iconic Phantom features in one of the nearly two dozen shows participating in NYC Broadway Week for Fall 2022. The popular biannual program returned earlier this month with a splash of 2-for-1 deals and runs through Sept. 25. Blackout dates may apply. See the full list below and find tickets.

After over three decades, the longest running show on Broadway is closing. Adam Harding reports.
22 Broadway Shows Go 2-for-1 for Limited Time

  1. 1776 (new participant in Broadway week)
  2. Aladdin
  3. A Strange Loop (new participant)
  4. Beetlejuice
  5. The Book of Mormon
  6. Chicago
  7. Come From Away
  8. Cost of Living (new participant)
  9. Dear Evan Hansen
  10. Death of a Salesman (new participant)
  11. Funny Girl (subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.)
  12. Hadestown
  13. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  14. Into The Woods (new participant)
  15. The Kite Runner (new participant)
  16. The Lion King
  17. MJ: The Musical
  18. Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  19. The Phantom of the Opera
  20. The Piano Lesson (new participant)
  21. Six (new participant)
  22. Wicked

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,464,000 tickets, generating nearly $100 million in revenue for Broadway. 

"We are most excited to kick off the fall Broadway season and the return of NYC Broadway Week makes it even more special," Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a statement this month. "Savvy Broadway fans know this is an incredible way to attend a show and we look forward to welcoming you."

