Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2023: What time is the tree lit and how to watch

Santa arrived in New York City with the end of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This week, it's time for the final big milestone to mark the start of the holiday season -- the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting.

The 91st annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting is set for Wednesday, Nov. 29.

It will air live on NBC New York from Center Plaza at Rockefeller Center between 49th and 50th Streets.

How can I watch the Rockefeller Center tree lighting?

The tree lighting ceremony is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 29. You'll be able to watch "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" in a live broadcast on NBC New York and simulcast on Peacock.

A special pre-show, "Countdown to Christmas in Rockefeller Center," will air on NBC New York's website, app, and on streaming platforms wherever you stream NBC New York, including Peacock, Roku, and Samsung TV Plus.

The students of High Tech High School in Secaucus were the winners of the NBC4 / Telemundo 47 Star Choir competition and will perform at the tree lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Who is hosting this year's tree lighting?

The 7 p.m. broadcast will be hosted by News 4's Natalie Pasquarella, David Ushery, and "ACCESS Hollywood" host Mario Lopez.

The 8 to 10 p.m. national broadcast will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The Emmy and Grammy winner will pull double duty as a performer as well. This year marks the 20th anniversary of her first performance at the ceremony.

“I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree," Clarkson said.

“TODAY” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will make a special appearance on the broadcast.

Who will be performing at the tree lighting?

Among the performers for the evening's broadcast are Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, and Manuel Turizo.

The Radio City Rockettes will also perform a number from their "Christmas Spectacular."

Where did the tree come from?

The ceremony will celebrate the lighting of an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, N.Y. The tree weighs approximately 12 tons.

The tree arrived in Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 11.

This year's tree is approximately 80 to 85 years old.

How will the tree be decorated?

After arriving on Center Plaza, more than 50,000 multi-colored LEDs were strung over about 5 miles of wire to adorn the 2023 tree. It was crowned with a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived on the Plaza early Saturday morning after a trip from Vestal, NY.

What time will the tree be lit daily?

The tree will be lit daily starting Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m. until Jan. 13.

On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for all 24 hours and on New Year's Eve, the tree will be lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.