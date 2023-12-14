How a New York family helped inspire the image of Santa Claus as we know it

It's the most famous holiday poem there is, and everyone knows the words. But what you may not know: 'Twas the night before Christmas 'twas a Christmas gift for a New York family, and ended up inspiring the image of Santa Claus as we know him today.

Just in time for the holidays, the New York Historical Society (NYHS) is taking visitors on a journey through the poem that inspired the shift in how we picture jolly ole St. Nick. The modern image of Santa used to be a lot different until NYHS member Clement Clarke Moore wrote the poem — which is actually titled A Visit from St. Nicholas — for his children.

"The mythology of it is that Moore composed the poem for his daughters as a Christmas present. The family loved it so much it passed through the grapevine and ended up on the desk of the Troy Sentinel, who published it," said Meredith Mann of the NYHS.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the ubiquitous poem that ascended from an Upstate New York newspaper all the way up to an American anthem. The hand-written manuscript of the poem — written by Moore himself, according to Mann — is part of an exhibition at the group's Upper West Side museum.

The poem's original title served as a nod to the Dutch origins of New York and St. Nicholas Day. But the exhibit, called Knickerboxer Santa, shows how it's popularity inspired a shift in Santa's appearance: From a tall, slim religious figure, to the bearded, big bellied red-suited character we know today.

"A Visit from St. Nicholas is the common thread that links the development of Santa Claus from the early 1800's -- really up until the present day," Mann said.

The new exhibition also features a child's letter to to the famous Christmas elf himself from 1910, where the boy asks for "a little mouse." Mann doesn't think that's a random request.

"You have to wonder if he was inspired by Moore's poem, and the fact that "not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse," wondered Mann.

Along with Knickerbocker Santa, the historical society is showcasing their annual big hit for the little ones: An epic collection of historic toy trains, called Holiday Express.

The group doing all it can to make sure: It's a happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.