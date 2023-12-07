Two New Jersey towns named among the most ‘Christmassy' in the country

Is your holiday wish to walk around in a town that looks like it's right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie? If so, there's a couple spots in New Jersey that may scratch that itch.

Morristown made the list of America's favorite "Christmassy" towns, according to website Mixbook. And seeing how many businesses in the town get dressed up for the holidays, it makes sense.

All around town, buildings are wrapped in garland. The town green is adorned with all sorts of holiday décor, including red bows, a Christmas tree in the center and plenty of lights all around. There's even a mailbox in the middle of town set up to send Santa letters.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

It's a bonified winter wonderland — just hold the snow.

"I think it’s great. Morristown is one of those communities — we have the spirit of Christmas" said Mayor Timothy Dougherty.

And with the true meaning of the holiday being about giving back, volunteers in the town with the organization Table of Hope do a whole lot of that.

"We see a lot more donations and volunteers this time of year…but remember, there’s 11 other months!" said Shirley Henderson, who works with the group that is set to bring the magic of Christmas to 700 children in need on Dec. 16. It is a record number for the organization, coming amid a challenging time for families.

Cape May also made the list, coming in at number 53. While those are two of the closest spots, those towns aren't the only ones from the tri-state area to get mentioned.

Rhinebeck, in New York's Dutchess County, was ranked 23rd on the list, while Old Saybrook, Connecticut, was ranked sixth. Lake Placid, in upstate New York, was picked third overall, according to Mixbook. The top spot went to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, followed by Durango, Colorado.