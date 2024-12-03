Here's a look at who is performing at the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2024

The 92nd annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is happening on Wednesday with a star-studded lineup of hosts and performers.

While Christmas and holiday decorations have been showing up in New York City over the past few weeks, none represents the start of the season and spirit of NYC than the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

NBC is once again the official broadcast home of the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting.

This year's tree is from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts -- the first tree to come from that state since 1959. The tree is an 11-ton Norway Spruce that's 74-feet tall and 43-feet wide.

There are over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, connected by approximately five miles worth of wire.

Kelly Clarkson will once again be returning as the host and a performer at the tree lighting for a second year.

When is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024?

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

NBC New York coverage will begin on television at 7 p.m. Eastern. The tree will be lit just before 10 p.m. Eastern.

Who is performing on the Rockefeller Tree Lighting?

An all-star lineup is set for the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2024.

The performers for the tree lighting include: Kelly Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE and Thalia. The Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform onstage during iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena on December 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

How can I watch the Rockefeller Tree Lighting?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting pre-show coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. on the NBC New York streaming channel in the NBC NY app, on Peacock or wherever you stream.

Full coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NBC New York with "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" hosted by Natalie Pasquarella, David Ushery and Mario Lopez.

The national program begins at 8 p.m. on NBC television hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who will be joined by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.