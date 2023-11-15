Black Friday is nearly here! Here are the deals being offered by major retailers to help you save on your holiday shopping.

Plus, everything you need to know about what stores will be open on Black Friday and whether it's worth shopping in-person on Friday or from your couch on Cyber Monday.

Walmart's next "Black Friday Deals" event will take place online beginning Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET and in stores on Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. local time.

Walmart will drop its final round of deals on Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 26. Walmart+ members will get the opportunity to shop online first, beginning at 12 p.m. ET, while everyone else will get access at 3 p.m. ET.

Amazon will launch deals on millions of items at a variety of price points during its Black Friday event starting on Friday, Nov. 17.

Its Cyber Monday weekend event will start Saturday, Nov. 25, and will run through Monday, Nov. 27.

In a press release, Amazon said customers should check back often for surprise deals that will drop as often as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the deal events.

In addition to steep discounts on brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, Ruggable, IT Cosmetics, BISSELL, Le Creuset, Sony, Disney, and more, Amazon has a few additional savings offers for Prime members.

Starting Nov. 13, Prime members can sign up for invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out this holiday season. If selected, Prime members will be notified via email and a push notification on a rolling basis from Nov. 19 through Nov. 22 with instructions on how to purchase the item. To sign up for invite-only deals, visit www.amazon.com/inviteonlyprimedeals .

Visit an Amazon Fresh store in person from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28 to receive 15% off in-store purchases over $50. Prime members will get 25% off in-store purchases over $50.

During the first-ever Black Friday NFL game on Nov. 24, viewers will have the chance to shop deals from brands like TCL and Dyson during the game, which anyone with an Amazon account will be able to stream on Prime Video. The New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Lastly, set up deal alerts for any items that you have your eye on for possible savings. Customers can get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within their wish lists, carts, or Saved for Later lists.

Target is currently running weeklong deals leading up to Black Friday.

New weekly deals are available each Sunday through Saturday on new and trending items such as electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, everyday essentials and beauty on Target-owned brands and top national brands like Apple and Nintendo.

All Black Friday deals are available in-store and online via Target.com or the Target app. Guests can get an early preview of the deals for the week ahead each Friday via the Target weekly ad.

To maximize your savings, pay attention to the prices on items you've already purchased. Target has a Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which runs until Dec. 24 and allows you to shop early and still receive savings if the Target price is lowered later in the season.

Other seasonal deals include 5% off with Target RedCard and special offers through the Target Circle loyalty program.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale officially starts this Friday, Nov. 17.

Customers can expect to find thousands of deals on TVs, headphones, laptops, electric scooters, skincare devices, small appliances and more.

Save $750 on the LG 48” Class A2 Series OLED Smart TV, get a MacBook for as low as $749.99, save up to $400 on select unlocked Google Pixel phones, save $200 on the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, save $320 on the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle and many more great deals.

Stores will be open from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

For help finding the perfect gift, take advantage of Best Buy's virtual sales experts. From the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT shoppers can talk with experts via video, chat, or audio to get inspiration, assistance, and even live product demos — on BestBuy.com or the Best Buy App.

After nearly a month of pre-Black Friday sales from Oct. 26 to Nov. 22, the official Lowe's Black Friday sale will start on Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day). While the home improvement store will be closed on the holiday itself, you can shop deals online and then shop in-store on Nov. 24 (Black Friday) starting at 6 a.m.

Everything from tools and appliances to smart home gadgets and holiday decor will be on sale.

Throughout the month, you can also find exclusive Cyber Steals to shop online from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29

Home Depot is offering Black Friday deals all month long with savings through Nov. 29. From free delivery on all online holiday decor, up to $800 off select appliances, up to 45% off tools and 40% off bathroom and smart home.

Michael's Black Friday deals will be available to shoppers online starting from 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Nov. 27 with up to 70% off sitewide, 60% off ornaments, and 80% off all custom frame collections.

Stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday and Super Saturday.

Macy's Black Friday deals will run from Nov. 19 through Nov. 25 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app.

For Cyber Monday, Macy's will offer an exclusive, limited collection for their Cyber Monday event running Nov. 26 - 27.

Some of the deals shoppers can expect to see include up to 75% off fine jewelry, 50% off designer handbags, 60-65% off coats for the entire family, 20-60% off toys, 40-50% off boots and shoes and beauty and fragrance.

Wayfair has already launched their Early Black Friday deals with area rugs and wall art up to 70% off. Exclusive deals are also added every 24 hours.

The official Black Friday sale begins on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 a.m. EST and runs through Nov. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PST

Top offers include up to $500 off Sealy mattresses, up to 42% off GE appliances, up to 45% off Moen fixtures, up to $200 off De'Longhi coffee and espresso machines, and other great deals.

Cyber Monday will take place on Nov. 27 and Cyber Week will go from Nov. 28 - Dec. 4.

AAA is projecting that 54.6 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this holiday, the third busiest Thanksgiving weekend since the auto group began tracking in 2000.

Shoppers can look forward to an entire week of Black Friday deals beginning Sunday, Nov. 19 at 12:01 a.m. CT online and 8 a.m. local time in-store through Friday, Nov. 24.

Deals include 70% off fine jewelry, 50% off select toys, 40% off Levi's for the family, $6 eye palettes from Sephora collection, and much more.

"Plus, customers will get an additional 15% off qualifying purchases, and everyone will earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from Sunday, Nov. 19, through Wednesday, Nov. 22," the retailer announced in a release.

JCPenney wants to bring back the excitement of shopping on Black Friday. On Nov. 24, stores will open at 5 a.m. with what it calls "can’t-miss deals throughout the day." In-store shoppers will find bonus savings and fun giveaways that drop at 5 a.m., 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (local time) for additional savings.

The retailer will be offering over 1,000 gifts under $15 and plans to "match their 2019 pre-inflation prices" across several major categories according to a press release.

Black Friday popularly signifies the conclusion of Thanksgiving and the beginning of the Christmas season in the U.S., with discount sales at retailers nationwide.

Black Friday will take place on Friday, Nov. 24 this year. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 27, 2023.

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Duane Reade

Dunkin'

Family Dollar

Rite-Aid

Starbucks

Walgreens

Get familiar with prices in the days leading up to Black Friday. ShopSavvy and other shopping tools, like PayPal and Honey, can also alert you to price drops for specific items and compare prices across retailers so you can find the best deals.

Sometimes getting the gift on your list is more important than getting the deepest discount. If you really want something, it may be better to just go ahead and get it since things can sell out.