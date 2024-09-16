NYC pizza place named best in the world. No NJ or CT spots even made the list.

Remember Connecticut proclaiming itself the "Pizza Capital of the United States," or New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy then firing back multiple times that his state actually made the best pies?

Well, an Italy-based pizzeria ranker released it's list of the best pizza places in the world — and wouldn't you know it, neither state even had a place to make the top 50.

But New York did.

In fact, the number one pizza spot on the list is in NYC.

The ranker "50 Top Pizza" touts itself as a guide to the best pizzerias in the world. It named Manhattan's Una Pizza Napoletana as the best in the world.

In fact, 2024 marks the third year in a row that the the Lower East Side spot has been crowned as the top spot.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

There were two other Manhattan pizzerias to make the top 50: Union Square's Ribalta (19th) and Don Antonio (30th) in Hell's Kitchen.

L'Industrie Pizzeria was the only other NYC pizza spot to make the list. The Brooklyn eatery made the list at 80th overall. Taglio, in the Long Island village of Mineola, cracked the list at 99th.

And sorry, New Jersey and Connecticut: No restaurants in either state even made the list.

To be fair, Una Pizza Napoletana was originally established in 1996 in New Jersey, but owner Anthony Mangieri later left to set up shop in NYC.

The list for 2023 did feature a New Jersey spot that has attracted rave food reviews and has some people proclaiming it the best "New York" pizza spot, despite being across the Hudson River. Jersey City's Razza Pizza Artigianale was 2nd on the list previously, but interestingly was not featured in the 2024 list.