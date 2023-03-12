Academy Awards

Why Isn't Tom Cruise at the Academy Awards?

The actor didn't attend Sunday's award show where his movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," was nominated in six categories

By Charlotte Edmonds

USA Today

"Top Gun" is without its Maverick at the 95th Academy Awards.

The sequel to the 1986 classic took the theaters by storm this past year, grossing nearly $1.5 billion -- second to only "Avatar: The Way of Water." Its success wasn't limited to the box office as the movie established itself as a regular during awards season as well.

At the Oscars on Sunday, however, there was one notable absence -- Tom Cruise, who reprised his role as the titular character, Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Where is Tom Cruise during the Academy Awards?

Cruise is overseas filming the latest edition of the "Mission: Impossible" series. Titled "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part II," Cruise is returning to his role as Agent Ethan Hunt in what is believed to be the eighth and final installation of the hit spy series.

What Academy Awards is 'Top Gun: Maverick' nominated for?

"Top Gun: Maverick" received six nominations at the 95th Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song by Lady Gaga.

In addition to starring in the movie, Cruise also served as one of four producers.

What is the release date for 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part II'?

The eighth "Mission: Impossible" is set to be released on June 28, 2024.

This comes nearly two years after the film's initial release date of Aug. 5, 2022. It was delayed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic before reaching the current release date.

Tom Cruise thanked his fans for supporting "Top Gun: Maverick" in the most "Tom Cruise" way — while skydiving.

Academy AwardsOscarsTom Cruise
