Who is performing at Donald Trump's inauguration?: See the full list for Monday

Music star Nelly will be joining the roster of artists performing Monday at President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration, it was announced this weekend.

Among the previously announced performers are Rascal Flatts, The Village People, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," Carrie Underwood said in a statement to NBC News.

Is Nelly performing at the Inauguration?

Nelly was announced Saturday as a performer for Donald Trump's Inauguration. Nelly will be performing on Monday evening at the Liberty Ball, according to the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration: Who is performing?

The following list of performers was provided by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

The Swearing-in ceremony performers

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood - “America the Beautiful”

American Tenor Christopher Macchio - National Anthem

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally performers

Award winning multiplatinum singer songwriter Kid Rock

Legendary American disco band The Village People

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood

Liberty University's Praise Choir

The Liberty Ball performers

Award winning multiplatinum singer and songwriter Jason Aldean

Legendary American disco band The Village People

Surprise musical guest

The Commander-in-Chief Ball performers

Award winning country music band Rascal Flatts

Award winning country music singer songwriter Parker McCollum

The Starlight Ball performers