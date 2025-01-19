Donald Trump

Who is performing at Donald Trump's inauguration?: See the full list for Monday

The star-studded performances will occur at the swearing-in ceremony, a victory rally and the inaugural balls

By NBC New York Staff

Music star Nelly will be joining the roster of artists performing Monday at President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration, it was announced this weekend.

Among the previously announced performers are Rascal Flatts, The Village People, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," Carrie Underwood said in a statement to NBC News.

Is Nelly performing at the Inauguration?

Nelly was announced Saturday as a performer for Donald Trump's Inauguration. Nelly will be performing on Monday evening at the Liberty Ball, according to the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration: Who is performing?

The following list of performers was provided by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee.

The Swearing-in ceremony performers

  • Eight-time Grammy Award winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood - “America the Beautiful” 
  • American Tenor Christopher Macchio - National Anthem
  • Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood 

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally performers

  • Award winning multiplatinum singer songwriter Kid Rock
  • Legendary American disco band The Village People
  • Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood
  • Liberty University's Praise Choir  

The Liberty Ball performers

  • Award winning multiplatinum singer and songwriter Jason Aldean
  • Legendary American disco band The Village People
  • Surprise musical guest 

The Commander-in-Chief Ball performers

  • Award winning country music band Rascal Flatts
  • Award winning country music singer songwriter Parker McCollum 

The Starlight Ball performers

  • American singer songwriter Gavin DeGraw

Donald Trump
