When is Hoda's last day on the TODAY show?: Dates to know for the NBC co-host's goodbye

Get the tissues ready! It's almost Hoda Kotb's last day at the TODAY show.

Back in September, Hoda announced she was stepping down from her role with TODAY but would remain a part of the NBC family. She said she planned to spend more time with her young daughters Hayley and Hope.

Hoda has spent more than five years as co-anchor with Savannah Guthrie. She worked at "Dateline" before becoming co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY with Kathie Lee Gifford followed by partnering with Jenna Bush Hager.

Her goodbye announcement in September was filled with tears.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"It's kind of a big deal for me," she said through tears. "I've been practicing so I wouldn't cry, but anyway, I did."

Hoda Hotb is stepping away from the “Today” show. The longtime NBC news anchor made the announcement during the second hour of the “Today” show on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Hoda just celebrated her 60th birthday in August and said "it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new."

When is Hoda's last day?

Hoda Kotb's last day as a co-anchor and co-host on the TODAY show will be Friday, Jan. 10.

She will remain a part of the NBC family after she steps down from her role.

When is Hoda's last week on TODAY?

Hoda's last week on the TODAY show will begin on Monday, Jan. 6 and promises to be a "Hoda-bration" full with plenty of celebration for the legendary journalist.

Are there any celebrations for Hoda?

The TODAY show will no doubt be celebrating their friend and colleague in style.

On Dec. 18, Jenna Bush Hager shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that her co-host will be celebrated the entire week leading up to her last day, which is set for Friday, Jan. 10, in the new year.

"You all know that Hoda's last day is January 10, right? We're celebrating you the whole week before," Jenna said before turning to Hoda and saying there's a "big announcement."

She then revealed a very special celebration for Hoda's last day.

“We are having a Hoda-bration for Hoda’s final show, and guess what? We’re going to have a live audience,” Jenna revealed.

"Wait what?!" Hoda exclaimed.

Jenna added that the show will happen live from Studio 8G at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, which is where "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is filmed.

"There will be big surprises, lots of surprises that Hoda won't even know about," Jenna said, adding that she hopes she can get through it without crying.

Tickets to see the live show went on sale but registration is now closed.

Plenty of surprises for the viewers and Hoda might happen as well. But you can be sure there will be plenty of love, laughter and tears on the TODAY Plaza and in Studio 1A the week of January 6.

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb on Thursday, October 17, 2024 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

TODAY -- Pictured: Signs for Hoda Kotb on the Today Show Plaza on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

TODAY -- Pictured: Signs for Hoda on Monday December 9, 2024 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)