LGBTQ

Wendy Guevara becomes the first trans woman to win a Mexican reality TV series

Guevara won "La casa de los famosos México" with more than 18 million fan votes, marking a historic moment in Mexican reality TV

By Edwin Flores | NBC News

Social media influencer Wendy Guevara made history Sunday when she became the first transgender woman to win a Mexican reality TV series.

Guevara was a contestant on "La casa de los famosos México" ("The Celebrity House Mexico"), the Mexican adaptation of "Celebrity Big Brother" produced by TelevisaUnivision.

“I can’t believe it, my God!” Guevara, 29, said moments after she was crowned winner of the show's inaugural season in Mexico.

