We’re celebrating Hollywood’s 80th golden night this Tuesday when the 80th Golden Globes returns to NBC.

We'll share all the star-studded action and glammed-up fashions, topped with a magic twist.

California Live and Acesso Total are your first stop before the show.

Here's what you need to know:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

When Will NBC & Telemundo Be Live From the Red Carpet?

NBC will be live from the red carpet Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 4 p.m .PT/7 p.m .ET.

How Can I Watch?

Connected TVs

Watch live on the big screen:

Roku — Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to our channel.

— Head over to the Live TV section and click your way to our channel. Samsung TV Plus

You can also stream it on the local NBC or Telemundo apps on your Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV devices. You'll find the show in the local section while it’s happening live.

On Peacock

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to your local NBC channel

Mobile Devices

If you’re on the go and want to watch live on your smartphone or tablet, download your local NBC station app for iOS and Android or you local Telemundo station app for iOS and Android. The option to watch will be on the home page.

You can also watch on your mobile or computer browser — right here on this page, so don't forget to bookmark it!

Who is Hosting Live From the Red Carpet?

Live From the Red Carpet will be hosted by California Live hosts Danielle Nottingham and Jessica Vilchis and Acceso Total's Armida Meir. They'll be joined by fashion expert Lilliana Vazquez, lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian and California Live correspondent Amber Pfister live from a viewing party.

When Are the Golden Globes and What Time Do They Start?

The Golden Globes will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How Do You Watch the Golden Globes?

The awards show will air on NBC and also stream on Peacock.

Where Are the Golden Globes Being Held?

The 2023 Golden Globes will be held at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Abbot Elementary” leading the pack.