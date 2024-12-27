Warner Bros delays ‘The Batman' sequel again, this time to 2027

Warner Bros. Pictures is delaying "The Batman: Part II," the sequel to the superhero flick starring Robert Pattinson, by a year until 2027, DEADLINE first reported.

"The Batman" sequel was set for release on Oct. 2, 2026 but now will hit theatres on Oct. 1, 2027.

Director Matt Reeves, who helmed the first "The Batman," in 2022 will return for the sequel. The first "The Batman" film brought it $772,319,315 worldwide and $369,345,583 domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

"Sure. Yes, it is true," DC Studios co-CEO James Gun posted on Threads. "The only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films. TheBatman2"

The film was originally scheduled to come to debut in Oct. 2025.

When asked on Threads if Pattinson's new role in "The Odyssey," a film epic from former "Batman" director Christopher Nolan impacted the release schedule for the last film, Gunn replied "Not at all."