Teresa Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Husband Mark Webber

Actress Teresa Palmer has welcomed another bundle of joy to her family.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, the 35-year-old Australian-born "Warm Bodies" star posted a carousel of precious Instagram photos to announce that she and husband Mark Webber welcomed daughter Prairie Moon Palmer on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

"Introducing our daughter, Prairie Moon Palmer, who was born just as the sun rose on Tuesday morning, 17th August, surrounded by her siblings who are absolutely enamoured with her," Palmer wrote. "A little magic moon for our family [crescent moon, sun and sparkle emojis] ~ 17•12•12•17."

Among those to share support in the comments section was Jenna Dewan, who wrote, "This family.....! [four heart eyes emojis] congratulations !!"

This is the fourth child for the couple, who are also parents to Bodhi Rain, 7, Forest Sage, 4, and Poet Lake, 2. In Webber's post, several pics showed her three older children huddled around the newborn.

Additionally, Webber, a 41-year-old actor known for roles in such projects as "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," is a father to son Isaac from a previous relationship.

Shortly after Palmer's post, Webber shared a photo to his own Instagram account of himself holding Prairie. "My heart has grown 5 times bigger," he wrote in the caption, referencing her being his fifth child. "Welcome to the world my little magic Prairie Moon."

Earlier this month, Palmer, who has also appeared in the films "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" and "Hacksaw Ridge," told her social media followers that she had been breastfeeding for nearly eight years straight.

"I'm now still nursing my daughter [Poet] through this pregnancy and will jump in to my third tandem nursing experience in a matter of weeks," the star posted at the time.