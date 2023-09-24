Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce pairing is practically confirmed.

Jarrett Payton, son of NFL Hall of Famer Walter Payton, recorded the duo leaving Arrowhead Stadium together following the Kansas City Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Swift dominated NFL headlines all throughout Sunday once word spread she was in attendance at Arrowhead amid widespread rumors that her and Kelce had been dating.

Swift spent the game in a suite alongside Donna Kelce, Travis' mom.

And the 12-time Grammy winner spent the game constantly cheering given the Chiefs' dominance, with Kelce recording seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown that Swift was seen celebrating as if it were one of her concerts.

Speculation of the Swift and Kelce romance rewinds to the summer. The star tight end attended Swift's concert in Kansas City and apparently failed in his attempts to get her his phone number, but that's now a thing of the past.