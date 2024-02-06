Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift sends cease and desist to student tracking her private jets, says she's in ‘constant state of fear'

The singer's lawyers sent the letter to Jack Sweeney, a University of Central Florida student who follows jet-setters across the globe

Taylor Swift
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (File)

Taylor Swift — possibly days away from a trans-Pacific Super Bowl journey — wants a college student to stop tracking movements of her personal jet fleet, the undergrad and his lawyer said Tuesday.

University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, who has developed social media accounts that follow various jets belonging to the world’s rich and famous, said the superstar’s attorneys have sent him a cease and desist letter on behalf of the pop icon.

The 14-time Grammy winner lives her “life in a constant state of fear for her personal safety” and that Sweeney’s actions are “reckless,” according to a copy of the Dec. 22 letter from Swift’s lawyers provided by the college student.

“While this may be a game for you or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-of-death matter” for Swift, according to her lawyers.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Related:

Taylor Swift Jan 28

Taylor Swift plans to attend the Super Bowl after her Japan concert. Will she make it?

Super Bowl Feb 2

Taylor Swift could make it to the Super Bowl from Tokyo. Finding private jet parking, that's tricky.

Sweeney gained notoriety two years ago, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when he began following movements of jets linked to oligarchs and Vladimir Putin allies. He said he’s all about “transparency and public information” and has nothing to apologize for, as he uses publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

“I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm, I simply share the facts,” he told NBC News on Tuesday. “I actually think Swift has some good songs.”

For more on this story go to NBCNews.com.

We asked an aviation expert what needs to happen for Taylor Swift to make it from Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nev.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us