St. Louis Rapper Huey Killed in Shooting in Missouri

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries

Huey
AP

A St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It. It eventually reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

Entertainment News

1 hour ago

Margot Robbie to Star in Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie

benefit concert 2 hours ago

‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future' Concert to Highlight Coronavirus Health Disparities

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people where there when the shooting happened.

Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us