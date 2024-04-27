Shakira reveals if she still believes in love after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira is learning from the heartbreak and moving forward.

The Colombian singer has been open about the hardships and challenges she's endured since separating from her partner of 11 years, former soccer player Gerard Piqué. The pair, who share two children, announced their split in 2022.

In a new interview with Marie Claire UK released on April 25, the Latin superstar reveals if she still believes in love and how she always thought that having a partner “was the most important” thing in life.

“Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life,” Shakira says. “I was in search for that man like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever — like my parents, who are still so in love. I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on.”

While Shakira mentions having a “husband,” she and Piqué were never officially married. However, they were together for over a decade.

Since their public split, she's shared some insight on her and the Spanish athlete’s breakup — even seemingly slamming him and his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in her song “BZRP Music Sessions #53.” In it, she sings, “I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.”

But does she still believe in love?

“I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other,” she tells Marie Claire UK. “I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself. Monogamy is a utopia. But I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans and my children and true friends. Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that’s true.”

Adding, “It lasts longer — at least in my experience. My relationship (lasted) 12 years but my friends will be there a lifetime. When hardship came, that’s when I learned how truly important friendship was.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: