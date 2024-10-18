Colombian singer Shakira announced on her social media that due to the high demand for her concerts, she will postpone the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour to May 2025.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer will announce new dates on Monday.

"The demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible," she wrote. "Get ready, cities and dates will be announced on Monday."

"The production of my show is also now much larger and unlike anything I´ve done before," she added.

Following the announcement, the concerts in New York scheduled to be held on Dec. 5 and 6 at the Barclays Center were cancelled. People who purchased tickets will receive an automatic refund, according to the Barclays Center.

"The Shakira concerts scheduled for Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6 have been cancelled. You will be refunded automatically," reads the Barclays Center website.

The announcement comes after it was reported the tour broke sales records, forcing organizers to open new dates in countries such as Colombia and Mexico.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour was supposed to begin on Nov. 2 in Palm Desert, California, and was scheduled to visit cities such as Phoenix, Los Angeles, Miami, San Antonio, Dallas, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Detroit.

In addition to these concerts in the United States, shows in the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal were also postponed.

Here is Shakira's message: