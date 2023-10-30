Robert De Niro accused of gender discrimination by former employee in lawsuit

Robert De Niro is facing allegations of gender discrimination in lawsuit filed against him and his production company by a former employee.

The famed actor is expected to testify during the case being held in federal court in lower Manhattan, according to prosecutors representing Graham Chase Robinson, who formerly serviced as a vice president at De Niro's production company.

Robinson accused the two-time Academy Award winner and the company, Canal Productions, of gender discrimination and retaliation, according to prosecutor Brent Hannafan, who presented opening statements in the case on Monday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Ms. Robinson is ready to tell her story to the jury," Hannafan said in a statement. "Her discrimination and retaliation claims are compelling and the evidence supporting them is clear."

De Niro had little to say to reporters outside the courthouse. When asked how the first day of his trial went, he responded shortly with, "great."

Prosecutors said De Niro was slated to testify on Monday, but it wasn't immediately clear if he took the stand.

Robinson alleged in the lawsuit that she was subjected to demeaning comments based on her gender, while also given tasks stereotypically assigned to women and being paid less than a male employee. The lawsuit claims De Niro allowed his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, to falsely state Robinson had a romantic interest in the actor.

Robinson claimed the retaliation, which consisted of taking away her job duties, came as a result of expressing concern about how Chen treated her and about the romantic interest comments made.

Robinson started working for the company in 2008, as De Niro's lead assistant, prosecutors said.

The production company is suing Robinson as well, claiming she ran up huge American Express bills, misused frequent flier miles for personal trips, and submitted false information in order to get paid $70,000 for what she said was unused vacation time.

An attorney for De Niro said Robinson's allegations against him are "beyond absurd."