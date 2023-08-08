Cause of death revealed for Robert De Niro's grandson

Investigators have revealed the cause of death of Robert De Niro's Grandson, 19-year-old Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, who passed away in early July.

The New York City medical examiner's office said De Niro-Rodriguez died an accidental death from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.

De Niro-Rodriguez's mother, Drena De Niro, announced her son's death on July 3. The teen's mother previously said he died after being sold pills.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena De Niro wrote. “So for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever.”

Robert De Niro did provide a statement announcing his grandson’s death, saying: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

The NYPD said officers found De Niro-Rodriguez unconscious when responding to a 911 call to Wall Street in lower Manhattan. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez also had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005's “The Collection,” and 2018's “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born.” In Bradley Cooper's remake, the mother and son played mother and son — wife and child to Dave Chappelle's character.