New York Islands Fight to Be Home Port of Pete Davidson, Colin Jost Ferry

Long Island and Staten Island are battling it out to be the new home for the decommissioned ferry owned by Pete Davidson and Colin Jost.

The "Saturday Night Live" stars bought the former State Island ferry at auction in January with plans of converting it into a floating bar and restaurant.

The Town of Brookhaven on Long island wants to be the docking home to the 57-year-old ferry, soon to be a live entertainment space and event venue.

However, Staten Island is already negotiating to keep it there.

The two leaders of Brookhaven and Staten Island planned to square off Sunday at a news conference with their respective plans to be the home port.

The NY Post first reported the showdown.

“While we are well aware of your affinity for your native Staten Island, we welcome you to consider bringing this iconic vessel to a Long Island venue such as Port Jefferson, Patchogue or even Fire Island,” Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine reportedly said in a pitch to Davidson. “We are confident that Long Islanders seeking entertainment will help keep this new venture ‘afloat.'”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, meanwhile, was more than willing to put up a fight to lure the hometown stars.

“Staten Island is the right island. Long Island is the wrong island,” Fossella said. “With all due respect, Peter made a movie called the ‘King of Staten Island’ — not the ‘King of Brookhaven.’”

The new ferry owners are said to be mulling all options.

“I think anybody is in the running at this point,” comedy club owner Paul Italia, who also went in on the vessel, told the Post. “We have been approached with countless potential opportunities and we are just going to have to go through them all.”

The John F. Kennedy was purchased at auction for $280,100.