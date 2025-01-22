Missing ‘Mob Wives' reality star, Natalie DiDonato, found safe

What to Know The search for "Mob Wives" reality star Natalie DiDonato has ended on a happy note Wednesday after she was initially reported missing in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement to NBC News earlier Wednesday that a "missing person report has been taken for a Natalie DiDonato."

Hours later, NBC News learned that DiDonato called her mom telling her she was safe.

A multi-state search for “Mob Wives” star Natalie DiDonato ended today. NBC News has confirmed that DiDonato called her mother, Denise Fuoco, to let her know she is safe.

But a department spokesperson declined to reveal any more details about the ongoing search.

According to TMZ, DiDonato told her mom she was not injured but that her purse was stolen, along with all her identification.

The search for DiDonato began when her family filed a missing persons report with the Las Vegas Police Department saying that she never made it onboard her flight home to Florida.

A missing persons flyer on the Missing People in America website, said that DiDonato had not been heard from in days.

On Staten Island where the show was filmed, there was concern.

“We are hearing she missed two flights,” said Alexandra Luciano, of Staten Island. “We hear her family is worried.”

DiDonato planned to be in Philadelphia recently before the family learned she was instead in Las Vegas, sister Janae DiDonato said, according to NBCNews.com.

"I found out that she was in Philadelphia. She was supposed to go from Philadelphia to Florida, back home. She didn't get on that flight," the sister told NBC News, adding that police found records of DiDonato staying in a Las Vegas hotel late last week.

"And then we found out that she was in Vegas. We didn't believe it was true because we didn't know anyone that knew that she would be in Vegas. We didn't know she knew anyone in Vegas."

Fellow "Mob Wives" cast member Drita D'Avanzo posted on Instagram Tuesday: "I pray Natalie is safe! I can't imagine what her family is going through."

On Wednesday, D'Avanzo posted a message saying she spoke with DiDonato's mom and that DiDonato is safe.

DiDonato, a cousin of the slain mobster Frank “Frankie Flowers” D’Alfonso, and appeared in Season 5 of “Mob Wives," a show that profiled the lives of women whose family members or husbands were jailed for mob-related crimes. The reality show aired on VH1 from 2011 to 2016.

It's unclear where she's been or where she was found, but according to TMZ, her family is trying to figure out how to get her home without identification -- and to find out what exactly happened.