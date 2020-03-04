Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket ”Bigi” Jackson Buys $2 Million Home

Blanket Jackson is flying the coop.

The youngest son of Michael Jackson has bought his own home in the A-list neighborhood of Calabasas, California. He's now the owner of a jaw-dropping 6,382 square foot home complete with six bedrooms and seven and a half baths.

While it's a big move for the 18-year-old, Blanket, now known as "Bigi," resides near his grandmother Katherine Jackson's palatial residence, which is located in the neighboring community of the Estates at the Oaks. Following his father's death, Bigi, lived there with Katherine and his siblings, who have also moved out in recent years.

Blanket's new mansion has a lot of space: a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and covered patio, perfect for Jackson family gatherings.

Check out E! News here to see images of his new home.