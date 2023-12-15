Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik says she is no longer hosting ‘Jeopardy!'

In a statement shared on social media, Bialik said Sony informed her that she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of the show.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Mayim Bialik, who has been co-hosting "Jeopardy!" alongside Ken Jennings for more than a year, said Friday she will no longer host the syndicated version of the show.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" Bialik wrote in a statement shared on social media.

She said she was "honored" to have been nominated for an Emmy for hosting the show and "deeply grateful" to have been a part of the "Jeopardy!" team.

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik concluded.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here

Macaulay Culkin is trying his luck at 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' just in time for the holiday season.

This article tagged under:

Jeopardy!
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us