Madonna to Harry and Meghan: Sublet My Central Park West 2-Bedroom

If Prince Harry and Meghan ever get tired of Canada, Madonna says there's always a home waiting for them in New York City.

The 61-year-old star posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday, inviting the couple, who have recently ditched the "royal highness" title and their residence at Windsor Castle for Canada, to sublet her two bedroom luxury apartment on the Upper West Side.

"Harry, don't run off to Canada. It's so boring there," the performer said in the video as she gets ready in front of a mirror and bright lights.

"I'll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It's two-bedroom. It's got the best view of Manhattan, incredible balcony. I think that's gonna be a winner. That's gonna be the dealbreaker. Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW," she continued.

The singer is currently on tour in London for her 2019 album "Madame X."

While the love for NYC was appreciated, her Canadian fans didn't take too kindly to her calling Canada "boring." The comments flooded with people saying that Canada isn't boring.

"I’ve paid to see you twice in Canada, so I guess my money doesn’t bore you," one person wrote.

Meghan, Harry and their son Archie have been enjoying a quiet life in Canada, according to People, and probably won't be coming to New York City any time soon.

However, E! News reported that it's possible the family could be spending some time to Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown.