American Idol

Luke Bryan Tests Positive for COVID, Sidelined From ‘American Idol'

Paula Abdul, an original judge on the talent show when it aired on Fox, was announced as Bryan's replacement for Monday's show

Luke Bryan
Wade Payne/Invision/AP

Luke Bryan says he's tested positive for COVID-19, which sidelined him from the season's first live “American Idol” episode on ABC.

Paula Abdul, an original judge on the talent show when it aired on Fox, was announced as Bryan's replacement for Monday's show, joining Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the panel.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show,” Bryan tweeted earlier Monday. “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

A post on the “American Idol” Twitter account said that Bryan was in quarantine and resting at home, adding, “we’re wishing him a speedy recovery.”

He was scheduled to be a remote part of Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS, but that pre-taped appearance has also been scuttled.

Entertainment News

Connecticut 2 hours ago

Dome Home Built for a Juggler

catcon 2 hours ago

Gather Your Fur-ends, CatCon From Your Couch is Back featuring ‘SNL's' Heidi Gardner

“American Idol," in the process of winnowing its field of 16 performers down to the top 12, is following “strict, rigorous, COVID guidelines” on the production, with frequent testing for the virus, ABC and producer Fremantle said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

American IdolCOVID-19Luke Bryan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us