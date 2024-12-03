Kendrick Lamar announces 2025 stadium tour with SZA

Kendrick Lamar and SZA announced a new stadium tour on Tuesday morning.

Their "Grand National Tour" includes 19 stops in all, beginning in Minneapolis on April 19 and including major cities like Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit and Toronto.

Tickets go on sale to the general public here on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. ET, with exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Lamar is scheduled to headline this year's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, scheduled for Feb. 9, 2025.

He recently released a new album, "GNX," which debuted at No. 1. SZA also has a new album on the way, which is expected to drop before the end of the year.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's the full list of tour dates:

Apr. 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr. 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Apr. 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Apr. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 9 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

June 4 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

June 6 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

June 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show