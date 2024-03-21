Husband of former ‘Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

Former "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Dumontet, known on the show as Christian Richard, is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute at their Los Angeles home.

According to Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee, officers responded to their Hollywood Hills home on March 19 at 2 p.m.

Lee said Dumontet allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle inside of it at Quinn but missed and the bag hit a child at the home.

Lee did not specify if the child injured was Dumontet and Quinn's 2-year-old son, Christian Georges Dumontet.

Police arrested Dumontet at the scene for assault with a deadly weapon. In photos, Dumontet is wearing a white robe and no shoes.

According to Los Angeles inmate records, Dumontet is currently being held on $30,000 bail.

Quinn left "Selling Sunset" after the Netflix reality show's fifth season. Before her departure, both she and her husband were featured in the series, including their 2019 wedding.

Quinn departed the show after facing accusations from fellow Oppenheim Group colleague Emma Hernan that Quinn had tried to bribe a client to work with her instead of Hernan. Quinn has denied the accusation.

Quinn did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's March 20 request for comment.

It was not immediately clear if Dumontet had secured legal representation and could not be reached for comment.

Who is Christian Dumontet?

Dumontet is a former software engineer for Cisco, according to his LinkedIn page.

In 2007, he and two others founded the Boston-based company Foodler, which was an online food ordering service.

Grubhub bought Foodler in 2017, according to a Boston Globe story at the time.

Quinn and Dumontet launched RealOpen, a brokerage that allows people to buy real estate using crypto, in April 2022. Both are listed on the company's website as founders, with Dumontet as CEO and Quinn as CMO.

