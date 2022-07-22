How Robin Williams' Son Zak Honored Him on 71st Birthday

Robin Williams' son, Zachary "Zak" Williams, is remembering his late father's legacy.

Nearly eight years after the actor's tragic death, Robin's 39-year-old-son honored him on what would have been his birthday.

"Happy 71st Birthday Dad," Zak captioned a July 21 Instagram photo of the "Aladdin" star. "I'll be remembering you today as you would want to be remembered, in spandex. Miss you and love you always!"

Robin's oldest son also shared a touching tribute to the actor in 2021, writing in part, "I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us. Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always."

In August 2014, Robin died by suicide at the age of 63. Prior to the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star's passing, he was incorrectly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In the months that followed, an autopsy revealed that the "Good Will Hunting" actor suffered from another subtype of dementia called Lewy Body Dementia.

On what would have on Robin's 70th birthday, Zak spoke about the "frustration" his father dealt with in his final years. "What he was going through didn't match one to one [with what] many Parkinson's patients experience," Zak said during a 2021 episode of "The Genius Life" podcast, per People. "So, I think that was hard for him."

Added Zak, "There were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn't feel great."

The actor's son also recalled that the medications Robin took were "really hard on the mind and the body," adding that his feelings about his dad were "beyond empathy."

"It can be really isolating even when you're with family and loved ones," he shared. Explaining that Robin's symptoms worsened in the two years before his passing, Zak continued, "It felt a lot longer than it actually was because it was a period for him of intense searching and frustration."