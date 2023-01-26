This scary movie moment definitely didn't make the final cut.

Sixteen years after the release of "P.S. I Love You," Gerard Butler is reflecting on an incident that landed co-star Hilary Swank in the hospital.

"I remember saying to the director, 'I'm not going to think about myself in this movie,'" Butler said on a Jan. 25 episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show.' "I'm only going to think about her. Make sure she's okay and she's cool because that's kinda how this guy was. I'm going to tell you it made the experience so much more fun when I got out of my head. Actor self-obsessed, 'How am I doing?' I actually was more so like how is she doing."

Despite his initial desire to keep Swank happy and safe while filming, Butler noted that things quickly went south.

He explained to host Drew Barrymore, "She's so cool and so great to work with that I almost killed her."

Discussing a scene where he danced in boxer shorts and a pair of suspenders, Butler explained that he was supposed to get hit in the face with a suspender clip while getting undressed, but that the metal fastener ended up hitting his co-star's head instead.

"The camera people had plastic fronts to protect themselves from this crocodile clip," he said. "It was so dangerous, I had to ping it and it would go past my face."

He continued, "This time, I'm crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head. I cut her open, you could even see the teeth."

Butler said that immediately after the accident, everyone rushed to help Swank and she was taken to the hospital.

"Literally, imagine this studio and in three seconds everybody is gone and I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying," he laughed. "I was like, 'I just scarred Hilary Swank. I almost took her eye out, and I just made a fool of myself for two days.'"

He added, "Talk about imposter syndrome."