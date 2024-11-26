Charli xcx tickets go on sale for 2025 U.S. headlining tour, including NYC dates

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Charli xcx's BRAT 2025 - ARENA TOUR, which will include four dates in New York City.

Charli xcx's BRAT tour starts this fall in the United Kingdom before moving to the United States in April after Coachella.

Charli xcx is touring in support of her sixth studio album "BRAT," which was released in June. It led to the viral use of the word "brat" and spawned a "brat summer."

When do Charli xcx tour tickets go on sale?

The general public onsale for the BRAT 2025 - ARENA TOUR go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at Charlixcx.com.

Here are the U.S. stops on Charli xcx's BRAT tour:

Tuesday, Apr. 22: Austin, Texas

Wednesday, Apr. 23: Austin, Texas

Saturday, Apr. 26: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Monday, Apr. 28: Rosemont, Illinois

Wednesday: Apr. 30: Brooklyn, New York

Thursday, May 1: Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, May 3: Brooklyn, New York

Sunday, May 4: Brooklyn, New York

When is Charli xcx coming to New York?

Charli XCX's BRAT tour will be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for four dates in 2025: April 30, May 1, May 3 and May 4.

Charli hosted "Saturday Night Live" in New York on Nov. 16.