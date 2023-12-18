Celine Dion loses control of muscles amid stiff-person syndrome battle

Originally appeared on E! Online

Celine Dion's health condition is progressing.

One year after sharing she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, the singer can no longer control certain body movements, according to her sister Claudette Dion.

"She doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette Dion told 7 Jours, per Daily Mail. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.'"

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

She noted, "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

In May, Celine Dion canceled her "Courage" World Tour due to the rare neurological disorder, which can cause painful muscle spasms and stiffness.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

Stars Who Speak Out on Mental Health

According to Claudette Dion, their sister Linda has been living with Celine Dion in the Las Vegas area as she receives care from doctors who specialize in stiff-person syndrome.

Celine Dion made her first appearance since revealing she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens shared a video of the "I'm Alive" singer meeting with the NHL team's head coach Martin St. Louis in the locker room alongside her sons, René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy. The Canadian born songstress looked chic and calm as she met with some of the players too following their game in Las Vegas, even cracking a joke with them in the locker room.

And although the Grammy winner focuses on resting, she was recently able to spend quality time with her 22-year-old son René-Charles and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, who she shared late husband René Angélil. Celine Dion and her sons headed to the hockey arena Oct. 30, stepping out to watch the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

In footage posted online, Celine Dion was seen meeting with coach Martin St. Louis and posing for a group photo.

"It's such an honor to meet you," she told him, via translation from French. "It was an incredible night."