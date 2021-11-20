Britney Spears Calls on Stars to Speak Out Against ‘Abusive System' After Conservatorship's Termination

Britney Spears is calling on celebrities to speak out against her "abusive" conservatorship.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Christina Aguilera was talking to the press on the Latin Grammys red carpet when she was asked if she had spoken to Britney since the conservatorship was terminated. In response, Christina's apparent publicist told the reporter, "No, we're not doing that today. I'm sorry."

As the "Beautiful" singer walked away, she expressed, "I can't, but I'm happy for her!"

The day after the event, Britney posted the interview on her Instagram Story and expressed disappointment about Christina's interaction with the press.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me," Britney captioned the brief clip. "But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!"

She continued, "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it!!!"

The 39-year-old singer expressed gratitude to Britney's Army, writing, "All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you... Yes I do matter!!!!!"

Britney went on to post a separate video of Lady Gaga, who said that Britney "will forever be an inspiration to women," to which she responded, "Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry!!! I love you!!!"

Though Christina has not publicly responded to Britney's statement, she previously expressed support for the mother of two in June, calling the conservatorship "unacceptable."

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," she captioned a photo of herself with Britney. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

Christina continued, "To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly."

Though Christina acknowledged at the time that she doesn't know the details of the conservatorship, she believes Britney "has been living without compassion or decency from those in control."

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life," she concluded her statement. "My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

On Nov. 12, a Los Angeles judge ended Britney's conservatorship. She reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever."

A lawyer for her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, has repeatedly defended his actions. "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court," the attorney said in a statement to E! News in September. "His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie's record as conservator--and the court's approval of his actions--speak for themselves."