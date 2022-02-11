Billie Eilish Responds to Kanye ‘Ye' West's Plea to Apologize to Travis Scott

Travis who?

After Billie Eilish stopped her Feb. 5 concert to help a fan who had trouble breathing, she seemingly made a diss at Travis Scott whose Astroworld tour was canceled after a crowd surge killed ten people and injured dozens. Her onstage remark--" I wait for people to be OK until I keep going"--didn't sit well with Kanye "Ye" West.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," the rapper, set to headline Coachella alongside Billie and Harry Styles, wrote on Instagram Feb. 9. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM."

But Eilish doesn't want anyone trying to read between the lines. Commenting on his post, she wrote, "literally never said a thing about Travis. was just helping a fan."

While Scott has not responded to Billie himself, he did like Ye's post, which has generated more than 1.3 million likes.

Billie Eilish has responded to Kanye West! pic.twitter.com/knAMoZk1hO — 🏁 (@concertleaks) February 10, 2022

In November, 10 people died from accidental suffocation after being crushed in the crowd at his Astroworld Festival in Houston while he performed onstage.

Scott has said he is "absolutely devastated" about the tragedy, which has led to multiple multi-million-dollar lawsuits. In December, he told Charlamagne tha God, "It wasn't really until minutes until the press conference until I found out exactly what happened."