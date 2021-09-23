Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

The hottest talent in Latin music and beyond came together for a jam-packed ceremony celebrating the chart-topping hits from over the past year.

Held Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. and airing on Telemundo, fans enjoyed live performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Jhay Cortez, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce.

With 22 nominations, Bad Bunny clocked in as the most-decorated finalist, followed by Maluma with 11 and J Balvin with nine. While female performers were shut out of contention for Artist of the Year, Karol G, Kali Uchis, Rosaliá and Selena Gomez represented for the ladies in other categories.

This year's Billboard Latin Music Awards also coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month. Winners and honorees are decided based on Billboard's chart data from Feb. 1, 2020 through Aug. 7, 2021.

Check out the complete list of winners below!

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Kali Uchis

WINNER: Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

WINNER: Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

Hot Latin Song of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Kali Uchis, "Telepata"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny & Rosala, "La Noche De Anoche"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

Maluma &The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Kali Uchis

WINNER: Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosaliá

Selena Gomez

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Dos Carnales

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Epic

Interscope

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

"Hot Latin Songs" Casa Disquera del Ao

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

Aura Music

Duars

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

WINNER: Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, "Caramelo"

Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"

Latín Airplay Label of the Year

Remex

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura Music

Fonovisa

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Sales Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

WINNER: Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul "Mamacita"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Streaming Song of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Bad Bunny, "Vete"

Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, "Safaera"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Top Latin Album of the Year

Anuel AA, "Emmanuel"

Bad Bunny, "El Último Tour del Mundo"

Bad Bunny, "Las Que No Iban a Salir"

WINNER: Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"

Maluma, "Papi Juancho"

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

WINNER: Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Black Eyed Peas

WINNER: Eslabon Armado

Los Legendarios

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rancho Humilde

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year

Del

Real Hasta La Muerte

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

WINNER: Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

CNCO

WINNER: Maná

Mau y Ricky

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

WINNER: Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul "Mamacita"

Kali Uchis "Telepata"

Reik, Farruko & Camilo "Si Me Dices Que Sí"

Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo "TBT"

Shakira & Anuel AA "Me Gusta"

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Epic

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year

Camilo, "Mis Manos"

Camilo, "Por Primera Vez"

WINNER: Kali Uchis, "Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)"

Piso 21, "El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo"

Selena Gomez, "Revelación"

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M

Sony Music Latin

Thirty Tigers

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year

Capitol Latin

Hecho a Mano

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Carlos Vives

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

WINNER: Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

WINNER: Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy &Alexandra

N'Klabe

Tropical Song of the Year

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, "De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta"

Marc Anthony, "Un Amor Eterno"

Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, "Travesuras"

WINNER: Prince Royce, "Carita de Inocente"

Prince Royce, "Lotería"

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

El Cartel

LP

Pina

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year

El Cartel

Hecho a Mano

Pina

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

WK

Tropical Albums of the Year

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, En Cuarentena

Frankie Ruiz, The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1

Gloria Estefan, Brazil305

WINNER: Prince Royce, Alter Ego

Sonora Ponceña, Hegemonía Musical

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Zacarías Ferreira

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year

Norte

Premium Latin

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

WINNER: Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Natanael Cano

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, "Que Maldición"

El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, "Cabrón y Vago"

WINNER: Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo"

Los Dos Carnales, "El Envidioso"

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Afinarte

Lizos

Remex

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

Afinarte

Disa

WINNER: Fonovisa

Lizos

Remex

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year

Christian Nodal, "Ayayay!"

Eslabon Armado, "Corta Venas"

WINNER: Eslabon Armado, "Tu Veneno Mortal"

Eslabon Armado, "Vibras de Noche"

Junior H, "Atrapado En Un Sueño"

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Afinarte

DEL

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year

Afinarte

WINNER: DEL

Fonovisa

Lizos

Rancho Humilde

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Jowell & Randy

WINNER: Los Legendarios

Play-N-Skillz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, "Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)"

Karol G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa"

WINNER: Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái"

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rimas

WINNER: Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

Aura

La Industria

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

WINNER: Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

WINNER: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Maluma, Papi Juancho

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Glad Empire

Rich

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year

Aura

Real Hasta La Muerte

WINNER: Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Songwriter of the Year

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Edgar 'Edge' Barrera

J Balvin

Tainy

Publisher of the Year

WINNER: RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Universal Music Corp, ASCAP

WC Music Corp, ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Kobalt Music

RSM Publishing

WINNER: Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

Mora

Ovy On The Drums

Sky Rompiendo

Súbelo Neo

WINNER: Tainy