billboard latin music awards

Bad Bunny Tops Billboard Latin Music Awards With 10 Trophies

The awards were attended by Latin superstars Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello and more

Bad Bunny
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Bad Bunny is the champion of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home artist of the year honors and a whopping 10 trophies.

Among the awards received Thursday by the urban music superstar were Hot Latin Song of the Year for “Dákiti” and album of the year for “YHLQMDLG.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

iheartradio music awards May 27

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Bad Bunny Dec 1, 2020

Bad Bunny Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of 2020

“Thanks always to all the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem,” said Bad Bunny after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. “Thank you for always being there for us. You are the ones who give us this award.”

The awards were handed out at a ceremony at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, that was attended by Latin superstars Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello and more.

PHOTOS: Some of the Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The Black Eyed Peas won Latin Pop Song of the Year for “Mamacita,” while Karol G, Maluma and The Weeknd each won two awards apiece.

Performers included Rosalía, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Maná.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

billboard latin music awardsCamila CabelloBillboardBad BunnyMarc Anthony
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us