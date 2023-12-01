Beyoncé drops new single ‘My House' after ‘Renaissance' film premiere

On the heels of her "Renaissance" film premieres, Beyoncé just released a new song title "My House."

The unannounced, 4-minute single was shared Dec. 1, the day after the London premiere of her documentary and concert movie "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé." While not on the original "Renaissance" album, "My House" is in the same style as the other songs on the album with its loud and proud vocals, calls and responses with background singers and a transition into the second half of the song that is house music.

Beyoncé’s call to action in the song lyrics is to “heal the world one beautiful action at a time.” She says that’s what a renaissance looks like.

"I will always love you, but I’ll never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself,” she says on the track. “Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time / This is real love. Renaissance, an intuition / Renaissance, a revolution / Pick me up even if I fall / Let love heal us all.”

She also appears to dismiss bad energy out of her life in favor of welcoming in the opposite.

"When I grow up, I’m gone buy me a house / Make love in the house / Stay up late in this house / Don’t give a f--k about my house / Then get the f--k up out my house / Get the f--k up out my house," she says.

She also seemingly addresses critics.

“Who let these goons out the house,” she says in the song. “Who out there talking all that mouth / Who they came to see / Who rep it like me / Don’t make me get up out my seat / Don’t make me come up off of this beat.”

Beyoncé is no stranger to public criticism and was recently accused of bleaching her skin for the “Renaissance” film premieres. Her mom, Tina Knowles, called the social media comments out as "racist statements."

The song comes amid the 32-time Grammy winner's "Renaissance" era, which started when she released the album in 2022, then continued when she launched her tour earlier this year and premiered her "Renaissance" movie in the last week. The concert film is now out in theaters.

"My House" has quickly become a fan favorite.

"The rapping, the throwback Beyoncé vocals," someone commented on the YouTube video. "The message, the inspiration, the freedom... she really is that girl."

"Beyoncé is ALWAYS ahead! She ALWAYS does what she wants! I remember when EVERYONE was doing auto tune and she did NOT, this is 🔥🔥🔥," another person wrote.

"Beyoncé’s productions are so strange and unpredictable.... In the best way possible," a third person chimed in. "She always takes risks, and they always pay off.

"Beyoncé just continues to bless us everytime," another wrote. "So glad I live in the same lifetime as her, I love her."

