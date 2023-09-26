‘Bachelorette' star Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs welcome baby boy and reveal meaning behind his name

Originally appeared on E! Online

"Bachelor in Paradise" couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs welcomed their first baby together last week. The couple posted a photo of their son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin, on Instagram and said they named him after the town Kufrin's dad grew up in. They said the baby will be called Benny, for short.

"Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023," the 33-year-old said in the post with her fiancé on Sept. 25. "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one's abundance and can't believe we are parents to this gift."

As for their son's middle name? That's a tribute to Jacobs' own father, "who sacrifices so much for this country and others," the post said.

"And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole," they said. "Now we're off to go cry again over how much we love him."

Along with the name announcement, Kufrin and Jacobs, 31, also shared photos of the newborn. One image showed little Benny snuggled on his mom's chest, while he's pictured with a plaque detailing his birth details in another photo.

The plaque reveals the couple's baby boy arrived at 7:45 a.m. weighing 8 pounds and measuring at 21 inches.

Kufrin first entered Bachelor Nation in 2018, when she vyed for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the 22nd season of "The Bachelor." When the racecar driver broke off their engagement to pursue now-wife Lauren Burnham after the finale, Kufrin was named the lead of "The Bachelorette's" 14th season. However, her second televised bid for love also ultimately fell through, and she parted ways with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen after two years together.

The Minnesota native met Jacobs, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette's" 17th season, in 2021 during their stint on "Bachelor in Paradise." But despite leaving the beach single, the pair ultimately found paradise together.

In fact, she was the one who proposed first, getting down on one knee last year, with Jacobs following suit five months later.

"What I loved most is out of all of—this sounds terrible, but out of all the engagements I've had—this was the first one that really felt like my own and just so special for us and for the relationship," Kufrin told E! News at the time. "It was just the most intimate moment."

She added, "I hope, if anything, other women can see this and be like, 'You know what, screw the norm. I'm gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that's what feels right.'"

The couple have yet to announce a wedding date.