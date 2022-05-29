Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Are Engaged: ‘The Ultimate Plot Twist…He Said Yes!'

Becca Kufrin, star of season 14 of ABC's "The Bachelorette" in 2018, is engaged to Thomas Jacobs, her boyfriend of about a year and her co-star from "Bachelor in Paradise."

"In the ultimate plot twist...HE SAID YES!" Kufrin, 32, wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of engagement photos, which show her now-fiancé's new gold ring. The pics, taken by photographer Erica Jones, also feature the couple's two dogs.

She continued, "We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family &friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon &back."

Jacobs, 29, shared more engagement pics on his Instagram. "The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move," he wrote. "You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops #Fiance."

The pair met on the set of "Bachelor in Paradise" season seven, which aired in the fall of 2021. They broke up on the show and got back together after wrapping production.

"Everything, I would say, happens for a reason," Kufrin told E! News earlier this month. "When we were dating on the beach for that short amount of time, everything was smooth sailing. It was perfect...But for me, I needed more of the real life. I think to go through that breakup in that very short courtship ultimately brought us back together."

Following news of their engagement, Kufrin, who previously competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on "The Bachelor" season 22, and Jacobs, who made his debut in the franchise on season 17 of "The Bachelorette" with Katie Thurston, received congratulatory messages from fellow Bachelor Nation alumni.

"I LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!!!! Y'all are the best of the best! Congratulations!!!!!!!!" commented Becca Tilley, who competed on seasons 19 and 20 of "The Bachelor" and recently went public with her relationship with partner Hayley Kiyoko.

"The Bachelor" season 20 star Ben Higgins, who married Jessica Clarke last November, said, "Heck yes!!!!!!! Let's go."

"The Bachelorette" season 13 winner Bryan Abasolo, who married star Rachel Lindsay in 2019, wrote, "Congrats you two!"